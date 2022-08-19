ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Trading Down 2%

ADLER Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL – Get Rating) shares dropped 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €7.02 ($7.16) and last traded at €7.02 ($7.16). Approximately 13,795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 98,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.16 ($7.31).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is €6.43 and its 200 day moving average is €6.48. The firm has a market cap of $768.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.79.

ADLER is one of Germany's leading residential property companies with a focus on affordable housing. Its portfolio is primarily located in – or on the outskirts of – large and growing conurbations in northern, eastern and western Germany and has considerable upside potential in terms of revaluation gains, vacancy reduction and rent uplifts.

