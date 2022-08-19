adbank (ADB) Price Tops $0.0003

adbank (ADB) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. One adbank coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. adbank has a market cap of $294,861.61 and approximately $1,044.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, adbank has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,532.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003595 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00127603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032793 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00078161 BTC.

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 907,164,573 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank. The official website for adbank is adbank.network. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

