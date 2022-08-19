Actiam N.V. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Actiam N.V. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,594 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 11.4% of Actiam N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Actiam N.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $125,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.89. The company had a trading volume of 723,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,235,660. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

