ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ACM Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.17.

ACM Research Stock Down 0.1 %

ACMR stock opened at $17.62 on Monday. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average is $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.67 million, a PE ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.19. ACM Research had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $542,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,826,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $267,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,235.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $542,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,826,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 128.5% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 190.2% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter valued at $370,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at $4,694,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 13,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 19.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

