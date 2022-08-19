AAX Token (AAB) Price Hits $0.94 on Major Exchanges

AAX Token (AAB) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, AAX Token has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One AAX Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00004402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AAX Token has a total market cap of $7.02 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,253.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003716 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00127339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00033262 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00074497 BTC.

AAX Token Coin Profile

AAX Token is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange.

Buying and Selling AAX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

