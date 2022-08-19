8PAY Price Tops $0.0089 on Major Exchanges (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a total market cap of $533,242.24 and $81,221.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 8PAY has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.56 or 0.00793114 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network.

8PAY Coin Trading

