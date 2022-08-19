5Am Partners Iv, Llc Sells 167,162 Shares of Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Stock

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 167,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $297,548.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 603,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

5Am Partners Iv, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 222,761 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $345,279.55.

Pear Therapeutics Stock Down 7.9 %

NASDAQ:PEAR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 361,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,812. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $14.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pear Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PEAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Pear Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEAR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

