3D L Capital Management LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIP. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $229,000.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.32.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.