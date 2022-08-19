2crazyNFT (2CRZ) Market Cap Tops $332,931.06

2crazyNFT (2CRZ) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. 2crazyNFT has a total market cap of $332,931.06 and approximately $101,037.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2crazyNFT coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 2crazyNFT has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.00800904 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
2crazyNFT Profile
2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,470,569 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive.
Buying and Selling 2crazyNFT
