2,279 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Acquired by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Linde by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 453.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Linde by 44.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 25.0% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $304.79. 22,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,443. The company has a market capitalization of $151.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.73. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $265.12 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.60.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

