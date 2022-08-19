0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Trading 22.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $107,502.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,334.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003726 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00127437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00033291 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00074220 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 coins. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.