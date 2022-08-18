Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,193 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 242.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.34.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $102.38 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $357.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of -0.61.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $216,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,922,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $216,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,922,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,923 shares of company stock worth $6,052,790 in the last 90 days. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

