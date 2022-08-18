ZKSpace 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.19 Million (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, ZKSpace has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One ZKSpace token can now be bought for about $0.0719 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSpace has a total market capitalization of $14.20 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.60 or 0.00716743 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ZKSpace’s genesis date was February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZKSpace is zks.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSpace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSpace using one of the exchanges listed above.

