ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Announces Dividend Increase – $4.75 Per Share

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 4.75 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $19.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 36.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ZIM traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,285,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.23. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $91.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.65 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.36% and a return on equity of 167.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $1,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $13,790,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth about $527,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,625.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

