Zcash Reaches Market Cap of $1.13 Billion (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $74.73 or 0.00319443 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and $87.50 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00123018 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00081022 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002070 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004200 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000223 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000142 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000041 BTC.
Zcash Profile
Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,069,738 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Zcash
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
