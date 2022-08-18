Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Shares Down 2.2%

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €30.37 ($30.99) and last traded at €30.75 ($31.38). 1,113,296 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €31.43 ($32.07).

Zalando Stock Down 2.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €27.71 and its 200 day moving average price is €40.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.07.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

