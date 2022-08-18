YF Link Price Hits $9.37 (YFL)

YF Link (YFL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. One YF Link coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.37 or 0.00039904 BTC on major exchanges. YF Link has a total market cap of $511,100.87 and $11.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YF Link has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About YF Link

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 57,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,532 coins. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink. The official website for YF Link is yflink.io. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YF Link Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

