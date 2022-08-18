Ycash Trading Up 26.4% Over Last 7 Days (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded 57.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, Ycash has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.0968 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $1,301.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00321223 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00122537 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00081608 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004002 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

YEC is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,776,228 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ycash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

