xRhodium (XRC) Price Tops $0.28

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001208 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. xRhodium has a market cap of $353,190.96 and $189.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003113 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000765 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005968 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001455 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000226 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh.

Buying and Selling xRhodium

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

