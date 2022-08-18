xRhodium (XRC) Price Tops $0.28

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001208 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. xRhodium has a market cap of $353,190.96 and $189.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001180 BTC.
- Astar (ASTR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003113 BTC.
- HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000778 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000765 BTC.
- NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005968 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000240 BTC.
- Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001455 BTC.
- DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000226 BTC.
xRhodium Coin Profile
xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh.
Buying and Selling xRhodium
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.