XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.55-$5.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

XPO stock opened at $58.30 on Thursday. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $45.09 and a one year high of $90.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on XPO Logistics to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.85.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 6,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $323,938.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,461,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,474,203.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $282,215,408 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 535.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

