XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Mark Adams Sells 14,126 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Mark Adams sold 14,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $1,214,977.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,323,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,807,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, August 11th, Mark Adams sold 61,619 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $4,991,755.19.

On Monday, May 23rd, Mark Adams sold 9,938 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $477,024.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Mark Adams sold 25,171 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $1,208,459.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $82.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.46 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.66. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $87.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 70,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in XPEL by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in XPEL by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 26,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 65,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 32,595 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XPEL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of XPEL to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

