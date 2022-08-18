X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Shares Down 0.7%

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.45 and last traded at $38.58. 134,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 288,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.84.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.71.

