WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given New C$181.00 Price Target at CIBC

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$175.00 to C$181.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WSP. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. ATB Capital upped their price target on WSP Global from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WSP Global from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WSP Global currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$185.92.

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$159.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$147.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$152.59. The stock has a market cap of C$18.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.11. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$130.65 and a 52-week high of C$187.94.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

