Wrapmanager Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $51.09 on Thursday. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $178,219.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,438.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GKOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Glaukos from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

