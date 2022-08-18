Wrapmanager Inc. Raises Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,362 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cigna by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,132,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Cigna by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $291.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $293.50.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.