Wrapmanager Inc. Invests $246,000 in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,451 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DB. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.30 ($15.61) to €16.30 ($16.63) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($12.76) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $16.70.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.