Wrapmanager Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Evergy by 17.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Evergy by 7.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the first quarter valued at $1,736,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Evergy during the first quarter valued at $386,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Trading Down 0.1 %

EVRG stock opened at $71.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.62 and its 200 day moving average is $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $34,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVRG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

