Wrapmanager Inc. Has $270,000 Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,758,000 after buying an additional 149,592 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 136.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 92,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 566,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 34,373 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 9.0% in the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 406,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after buying an additional 33,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $33.21.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.811 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.69. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DBS Vickers cut Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 4,600.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

Featured Articles

