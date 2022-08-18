Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 152 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,302,000 after acquiring an additional 690,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,858,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,147,000 after acquiring an additional 289,762 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,062,000 after acquiring an additional 122,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,048,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,498,000 after acquiring an additional 189,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.35 and its 200 day moving average is $130.97.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 87.71%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

