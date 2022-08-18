Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires New Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $57,783,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $42,005,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,945,815,000 after acquiring an additional 397,354 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 559,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,223,000 after acquiring an additional 285,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 630,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,814,000 after acquiring an additional 147,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 21,694 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.46, for a total transaction of $2,418,013.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,242,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,189,957 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $116.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.96. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $118.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

