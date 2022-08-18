Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.57–$0.53 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $534.00 million-$536.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.87 million. Workiva also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.27–$0.25 EPS.

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WK traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.79. The company had a trading volume of 343,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,049. Workiva has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.19 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.30.

Get Workiva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Workiva Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Workiva by 181.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.