Woodcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $21,432.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.14 or 0.00009130 BTC on exchanges. Woodcoin has a market cap of $17.19 million and $21,432.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,431.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,868.42 or 0.07973910 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00175807 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00022734 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00260256 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.83 or 0.00699196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.55 or 0.00578481 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001073 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 9,788,384 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Woodcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

