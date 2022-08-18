Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 181 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $149.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.59 and its 200 day moving average is $146.11. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $127.06 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

