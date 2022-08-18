Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glaxis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $442,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.8% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,539,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $151.01 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $164.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

