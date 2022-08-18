Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 98,878 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 98,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January makes up 1.3% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV owned about 0.57% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,445,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PJAN opened at $32.05 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.36.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.