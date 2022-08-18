Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SH opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

