Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Makes New $144,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV owned 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 441,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,455,000 after buying an additional 48,970 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 396,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,338,000 after buying an additional 212,314 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $8,094,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 197,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after buying an additional 117,894 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 35,045 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BJAN opened at $35.12 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $37.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.27.

