Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 0.6% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Searle & CO. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 20,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.2% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.8% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 8,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 43.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 64,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,638,000 after acquiring an additional 19,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $203.19 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $233.55. The firm has a market cap of $136.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.00.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

