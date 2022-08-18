WOO Network (WOO) Market Cap Tops $220.75 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. One WOO Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WOO Network has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $220.75 million and approximately $20.95 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,375.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004334 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00129392 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00034339 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00067990 BTC.

About WOO Network

WOO is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,966,574,425 coins and its circulating supply is 1,145,142,897 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

