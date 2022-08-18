Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $85.65, but opened at $103.84. Wolfspeed shares last traded at $110.60, with a volume of 91,129 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 57.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Wolfspeed’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WOLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wolfspeed to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $75,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Wolfspeed news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $75,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,321.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 7,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $504,871.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,097.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 622.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 233,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after buying an additional 201,074 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 180,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after acquiring an additional 131,375 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,345,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 84,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 44,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 1.72.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

