Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $232.50 million-$247.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.80 million. Wolfspeed also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.02)-$(0.08) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Wolfspeed to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.75.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of Wolfspeed stock traded up $27.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.78. 325,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 1.72. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $58.07 and a 52 week high of $142.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.49.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 57.41%. Wolfspeed’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 7,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $504,871.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,097.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 7,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $504,871.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,097.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $75,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,321.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 536.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 20.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

Featured Stories

