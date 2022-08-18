Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 57.41%. The company had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Wolfspeed’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Wolfspeed updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.02 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $(0.02)-$(0.08) EPS.

Wolfspeed Stock Up 22.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $104.65 on Thursday. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $58.07 and a 52-week high of $142.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.70.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 7,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $504,871.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,097.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $75,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 7,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $504,871.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,097.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 536.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

