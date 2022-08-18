Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) PT Raised to $120.00 at Oppenheimer

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $105.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WOLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.87.

NYSE WOLF opened at $85.65 on Thursday. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $58.07 and a 12-month high of $142.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.49.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 57.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 7,463 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $504,871.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $75,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,321.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 7,463 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $504,871.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,097.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter worth about $590,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth about $9,292,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

