Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.75% from the stock’s current price.

WOLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.21.

Shares of WOLF opened at $85.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average of $73.49. Wolfspeed has a one year low of $58.07 and a one year high of $142.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 57.41%. Wolfspeed’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 7,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $504,871.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,097.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 7,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $504,871.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,097.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $75,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at $575,321.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 7.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 7.5% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,292,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

