Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Position Boosted by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,401 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $34,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.81.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $164.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.43. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.51. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,068 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

