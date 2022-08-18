William Blair Weighs in on Aileron Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aileron Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 16th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aileron Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ ALRN opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.27.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aileron Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 96.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56,691 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 82,584 shares during the period. Finally, KCK LTD. acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

