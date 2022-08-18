William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ENS. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $70.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.78. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EnerSys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in EnerSys by 19.5% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 55,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in EnerSys by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 474,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

