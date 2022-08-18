Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at TD Securities

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 389.9% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 30,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 24,330 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 128,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $603,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

