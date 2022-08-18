Westpac Banking Corp Sells 3,095 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.5% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $42,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.50.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $323.02. 68,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.90 and its 200 day moving average is $308.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.