Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,383 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $33,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Insider Activity at Crown Castle International

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crown Castle International Trading Down 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

NYSE CCI traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.31. 10,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,855. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

About Crown Castle International

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.